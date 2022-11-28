Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $2,417.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,417.50.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.87.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

