Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $93.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

