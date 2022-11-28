Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $12.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 39.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.