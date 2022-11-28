Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $77.53

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

