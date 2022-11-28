Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $5.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

