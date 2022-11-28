DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

