Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $205.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $190.78 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

