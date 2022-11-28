Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $39.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

