VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $138.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.42.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

