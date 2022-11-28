Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £129.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($153.63).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($134.80) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($117.77) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($111.46), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($565,091.88).

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,892 ($116.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,602 ($101.71) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($161.29). The firm has a market cap of £20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,716.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,689.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

