Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $149.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.40.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. Amazon.com has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

