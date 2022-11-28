Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $404.54

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.54.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.85. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.