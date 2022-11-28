Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

