United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $49.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

