AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 392,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $279,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 51.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

