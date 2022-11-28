Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

