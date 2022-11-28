Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
