Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CALA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.