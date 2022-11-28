Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

