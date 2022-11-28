Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.07.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SAGE stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
