First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

