Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

