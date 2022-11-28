PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) versus MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Financial Analysis

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDJM has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PropTech Investment Co. II and MDJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

PropTech Investment Co. II presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than MDJM.

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and MDJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A MDJM $4.47 million 4.21 -$2.25 million N/A N/A

PropTech Investment Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDJM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats MDJM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

