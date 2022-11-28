Critical Comparison: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Compass -9.48% -73.93% -33.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 3.53 $23.34 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.19 -$494.10 million ($1.48) -1.93

Analyst Ratings

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Compass 0 3 5 0 2.63

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 126.09%. Compass has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 167.23%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats Compass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

