Reviewing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tailwind Acquisition and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Integer $1.22 billion 1.95 $96.81 million $2.15 33.50

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70% Integer 5.47% 9.24% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Tailwind Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.