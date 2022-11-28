Head-To-Head Survey: Thorne HealthTech (THRN) versus The Competition

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Thorne HealthTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thorne HealthTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech Competitors 3473 13788 39971 668 2.65

Profitability

Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.72%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech 2.16% 3.72% 2.53% Thorne HealthTech Competitors -3,177.85% -175.19% -36.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million $7.25 million 75.17 Thorne HealthTech Competitors $1.81 billion $242.89 million -5.53

Thorne HealthTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thorne HealthTech. Thorne HealthTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

