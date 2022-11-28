Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $76.11

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

