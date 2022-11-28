Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $44.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

TPR stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Tapestry by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.