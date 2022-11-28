Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $65.31

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.31.

Several analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($69.39) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($62.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.50 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

