Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $3.75

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Skillz has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. The company had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 57.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skillz by 65.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 211,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

