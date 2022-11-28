Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$9.72

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SES. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

SES opened at C$7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.