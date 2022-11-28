TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $125.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $9,338,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.