Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Target Price at $47.00

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $722,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Trading Up 0.9 %

Ternium Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

