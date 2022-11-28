Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $190.95

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.95.
ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
