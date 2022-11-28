Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) PT at $190.95

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.95.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.