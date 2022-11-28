Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.