Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.14 ($53.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.66. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a fifty-two week high of €59.12 ($60.33).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

