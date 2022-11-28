Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $20.50

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $19.04 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.