Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $20.50

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
BIG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Shares of BIG opened at $19.04 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
