Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $400.09

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.38. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $862.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

