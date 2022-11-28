Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $400.09

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.09.
A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.38. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $862.00.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.