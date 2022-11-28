Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT at $148.83

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of CPT opened at $118.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

