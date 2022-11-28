thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of TKA opened at €5.25 ($5.36) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.02.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

