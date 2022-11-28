Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.58, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 632.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

