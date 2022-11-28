National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.