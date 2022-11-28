Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

