Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $48.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

