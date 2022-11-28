Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $48.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.