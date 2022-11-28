OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $27.37.

Institutional Trading of OLO

About OLO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 21.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OLO by 72.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in OLO by 61.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

