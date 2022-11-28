PayPoint (LON:PAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.39) price target on the stock.

PayPoint Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 539 ($6.37) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 573.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.54. The company has a market cap of £371.81 million and a P/E ratio of 945.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($5.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.28).

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.