Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($42.57) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,027 ($47.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,200.55. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,806.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,143.05.

Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

