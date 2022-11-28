BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.25) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.60) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

