Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $276.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $257.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $264.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.47. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

