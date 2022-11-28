Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $233.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.