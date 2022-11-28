Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $861.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $92.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

